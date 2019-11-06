Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth Scott. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Power House Ministries 115 E. Glenwood Ave. Smyrna , DE View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Power House Ministries 115 E. Glenwood Ave. Smyrna , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Scott was born in West Chester Hospital in Pennsylvania on June 1, 1940. She was the firstborn daughter to Mary Murrey of Kennett Square, Pa. Mary departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mary moved to Delaware to help take care of some ailing family members. Mary completed her education at Booker T. High School in Dover where she graduated.

Mary had several jobs during her adulthood but then found a career she was passionate about when she started working as a CNA at the Delaware Home and Hospital for the Chronically Ill on Jan. 1, 1980. She remained there for 19 years and ended up retiring due to health reasons on Jan. 31, 1999.

Mary loved God. One of her favorite scriptures was Psalm 23. She believed that God was her shepherd. She loved going to church and being in the presence of the saints. If she was not with her natural family you could find Mary with her church family.

At a young age Mary gave her life to Christ. She spent most of her years serving at Mount Olive Pentecostal Church, Smyrna. For a brief time she left Mount Olive and served at Powerhouse Ministries, INC. Mary was affectionately called "Mother Mumford" by those who her knew and loved her. Mother Mumford was a faithful member to both churches and continued to be faithful to Mount Olive until she became ill. If Mother Mumford was here she would be up testifying about the goodness of the Lord!

Mary was a very giving person and loved to help others. For 14 years she volunteered as a Foster Grandparent for the State of Delaware where she helped children with special needs.

Mother Mary Mumford continued to fight her illness until the very end. Although her illness progressed very fast she remained positive and in good spirits. She was grateful to everyone that helped her during this time but especially thankful for her special friend (sister) Mary Samuels.

Mary was preceded in death by her late husband, Walter Mumford; her daughter, Danita Parnell Reed; her brothers, Wayne Murrey, Randy Murrey, Jesse Murrey Jr., Lester Scott; and her sister, Amanda Murrey. She is survived by her sons, Ernie Scott of Smyrna, Milton J. Parnell Jr. of Bear, and Allen Parnell (Menda) of Lancaster, Calif. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins along with other relatives and friends. Great appreciation and thanks goes out to Christine Scott who helped take care of her grandmother until the very end and managed her affairs.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Power House Ministries, 115 E. Glenwood Ave., Smyrna, where friends may call after 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Barratt's Chapel Cemetery Frederica.

