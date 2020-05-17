MILTON â€" Mary Elizabeth â€œPopcornâ€� Spellman departed this life on May 8, 2020 at her home.
Born in Richmond, Va., Mrs. Spellman was a resident of Trenton for several years before settling in Milton.
She was employed by Christiana Care in New Castle for over 24 years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Eddie H. and Bertha M. Parks; two brothers, Edd Lewis Parks and Christopher Cooper; a sister, Sheila Parks; two brothers-in-law, Dennis Cheston and John Goldware; uncles, Lloyd Parks (Viola), Theodore Parks and William Parks (Ruby); aunts, Azzie Little (Jessie), Dorothy Horne (Teddy) and Albania Parks.
She is survived by her life partner, Alton â€œBrooksâ€� Parker; a daughter, Vanessa L. DÃ©DÃ© (Kevin); three grandchildren, Shayla N., Sydney M. and Shiloh E. DÃ©DÃ©; seven sisters, Emma Christine Bynum (Kenny), Evelyn Johnson (Jerry), Delores Parks (Earl), Regina Cheston all of Trenton, Olivia Parks (Lloyd) of Bordentown, N.J., Charlotte Wright (Henry) of Wichita, Kan. and Emma Cooper of Richmond, Va.; aunts, Hazel Sanford of Como, N.C., Alice Parks of Richmond, Va.; and a sister-in-law, Cathy Singleton of Trenton, N.J.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements are by Campbell Funeral Chapel, Trenton. www.campbellfc.com
Published in Delaware State News on May 17, 2020.