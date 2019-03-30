Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DOVER - Mary Elizabeth Sylvester passed away with her children by her side on March 27, 2019. She was the widow of George F. Sylvester Jr. (Ted) who passed away in March of 1989.

Mary was the daughter of Carroll Austin Fillion and Merle Hensler Fillion. She was born on Feb. 2, 1935 in Washington D.C. Mary's father was in the United States Air Force and their family traveled to many Air Force bases in the U.S.

Mary was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in the Dover Ward of the church and she was deeply loved by the members who knew her. She enjoyed teaching the youth and temple attendance. Mary loved to sew, read, create crafts, shop, plant flowers, go for walks, watch old movies, and spend time with her family and friends. Mary had a wonderful sense of humor.

Mary is survived by her son, Brian Scott Sylvester (Michael Young); her daughter, Lisa Michelle Beolet (the late Dean Gordon Beolet); her grandchildren: Cristina Ann Beolet, Holly Elizabeth Beolet, and Dean Gordon Beolet Jr. She is also survived by her four great-grandchildren, Jolee Beolet, Aiden Bishop, Gaven Mosher, and Everleigh Platt; and her three brothers, Stephen Mitchell Fillion (Sally), James R. Fillion, and C. Adrian Fillion.

Mary's husband George F. Sylvester, their infant son, Gregory Allen Sylvester, and her sister, Patricia Ann Gayheart, preceded her in death.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 237 W. Lebanon Road, Dover, DE 19901, where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, 2928 Sharon Hill Road, Dover. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Lewes.

