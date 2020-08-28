Mary Ella Darrell, 74
SMYRNA - Mary Ella Darrell passed away surrounded by family at her residence on August 22, 2020.
She was born in Dover on June 18, 1946, the daughter of the late Charles & Eleanor Salter.
She was a bank teller for Mellon Bank & WSFS Bank for many years.
Mary had many interests: she was a very avid reader, enjoyed sitting on the deck with a good book reading & with a cup of coffee, book shopping with her sister Joy, traveling many parts of the country, cross-stitching, cooking, and was a very avid fan of the king, Elvis Presley. She enjoyed her large collection of Cherished Teddies, and she absolutely loved her flowers. Most of all, she loved hosting family gatherings and everything and anything with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, James N. Darrell, of Smyrna; her children, Brian Darrell (Brenda), and Tracy Heverin (John IV), all of Clayton; three grandchildren, Brian Darrell Jr., Matthew Darrell, and JD Heverin V; siblings Joy Polauf, Shirley Bartlett, Ronnie Salter, Kenny Salter; and her beagle, Ramsey.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Charlie Salter Jr.
Services will be held 12 p.m., Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, where friends may call at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Smyrna.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Delaware Hospice (especially Katy & Desiree).
Memorial donations may be sent to Delaware Hospice, 911 S Dupont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901.
