1/1
Mary Ella Darrell
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ella Darrell, 74
SMYRNA - Mary Ella Darrell passed away surrounded by family at her residence on August 22, 2020.
She was born in Dover on June 18, 1946, the daughter of the late Charles & Eleanor Salter.
She was a bank teller for Mellon Bank & WSFS Bank for many years.
Mary had many interests: she was a very avid reader, enjoyed sitting on the deck with a good book reading & with a cup of coffee, book shopping with her sister Joy, traveling many parts of the country, cross-stitching, cooking, and was a very avid fan of the king, Elvis Presley. She enjoyed her large collection of Cherished Teddies, and she absolutely loved her flowers. Most of all, she loved hosting family gatherings and everything and anything with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, James N. Darrell, of Smyrna; her children, Brian Darrell (Brenda), and Tracy Heverin (John IV), all of Clayton; three grandchildren, Brian Darrell Jr., Matthew Darrell, and JD Heverin V; siblings Joy Polauf, Shirley Bartlett, Ronnie Salter, Kenny Salter; and her beagle, Ramsey.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Charlie Salter Jr.
Services will be held 12 p.m., Tuesday September 1, 2020 at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, where friends may call at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Smyrna.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Delaware Hospice (especially Katy & Desiree).
Memorial donations may be sent to Delaware Hospice, 911 S Dupont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Service
12:00 PM
Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 West Commerce Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-2900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved