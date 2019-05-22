Guest Book View Sign Service Information Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Visitation 10:00 AM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Greenwood - Mary Ellen Beauchamp left her Earthly body and went to join the love of her life, her husband and best friend of 50 years, Preston Beauchamp, to spend eternal life together and watch over the family, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. Mary Ellen was one of 12 children born to Andrew and Julia Moore.

Mary Ellen was an Honorary member of the Burrsville Ruritan Club where she prepared their monthly meals for many years before her health prevented her from doing so. She loved to cook and made beautiful cakes. Her biggest desire was to get back into her kitchen. She loved to sew when she was able, and made blankets for each of the great grandchildren. She loved her flower gardens and most of all her Rose Garden.

She is survived by one son and three daughters, Teresa (Doug) Hignutt, Linda Joseph (Howard Mills), Brian (Lori) Beauchamp, and Lorraine (Gene) Keller; four grandchildren, Duane (Rebecca) Hignutt, Sarah (Keith) Hastings, Laura (Jeremy) Larimore, Michael (Morgan) Beauchamp; and the greatest joys of her life, her ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Carroll Moore, Randall Moore; sister, Elaine (Gary) Anderson; brother-in-law, Milford Pettit; sisters-in-law, Mary Moore, Susan (Earl) Davis, and many other family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jennifer Parson for the special care and companionship she showed to her in the last five years. Thanks also to Sue Ulman for helping to care for her in the last several months.

Funeral services will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Highway, Harrington, at 11 a.m., with a visitation for family and friends starting at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Hollywood Cemetery, Rt. 14 in Harrington.

