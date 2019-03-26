Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Cole. View Sign

MASSEY, Md. - Mary Ellen Cole died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

Mary E. Cole was born July 8, 1929 in Chattanooga, Tenn. the daughter of the late John Maycann and Bernice Wiggins Maycann. Mrs. Cole graduated from Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga, Tenn. in 1947. She then went on to further her education at Barry College in Florida, then to the Univ. of Chattanooga and finally to St. Mary's College to complete her nursing degree. Mary also received degrees from Chesapeake College and St. Joseph College. She married the late Hynson Cole on Dec. 9, 1953 and the two started their life together. Mrs. Cole worked at St. Mary's Hospital and Mercy Hospital and retired in 1994 after 41 years in nursing. Mary was a member of St. Dennis Roman Catholic Church and enjoyed traveling, debating politics, reading and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Hynson Edwin Cole; and two brothers, Billy and Johnny Maycann; and three grandchildren, Brandon Cole, Grace and Keegan Cole.

She is survived by four daughters, Jeanine Klein of Maryland, Christine Brice (Rob) of Maryland, Teresa "Teedo" Oakley (Mark) of Maryland, Joyce Voshell (Sam) of Missouri; ten sons, William "Bill" Cole (Rachel) of Florida, John Cole (Joan) of Maryland, Buddy Cole of Ohio, Wayne Cole of Maryland, Brian Cole (Cathy) of Maryland, Pete Cole (Glady) of Maryland, Paul Cole (Keiko) of Illinois, Glen Cole (Donna) Maryland, Joseph Cole (Kate) of Maryland, Kelly Cole (Jen) of Maryland; one sister, Berenice Lane of Chattanooga, Tenn.; thirty four grandchildren, thirty seven great grandchildren, and honorary children, Marcie Neavling, Mark Mumford and Conrad Shows and many more including her Tennessee family.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Dennis Roman Catholic Church in Galena, Md. A visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Dennis Cemetery in Galena, Md.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Dennis Roman Catholic Church P.O. Box 249 Galena, MD 21635. Online condolences can be sent to the family at

Arrangements by Fellows Family Funeral Home 370 Cypress St. Millington, Md.





