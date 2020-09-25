Mary Emmalou TeatWILMINGTON, DE – Born in Barclay, MD., on September 30, 1931; departed this life on September 17, 2020 in Wilmington, DE.Celebration of Life Services will be held 12 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Evan Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd., Dover, DE. Public Viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the formal homegoing services to follow. In the interest of public health, mask must be worn and social distancing is required. Interment in Mount Zion Cemetery, Marydel, MD.EVAN W. SMITHFUNERAL SERVICES(302) 526-4262