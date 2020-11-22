Mary (Mazcko) Hay, 92
HARTLY - Mary (Mazcko) Hay passed away on November 18, 2020.
Mrs. Hay was a production worker for General Foods, retiring in 1987 after 20 years of service. Previously, she had worked for Playtex for about 10 years. Mrs. Hay enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors. What gave her the most joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandson and great grandchildren.
Mrs. Hay was preceded in death by her husband, Roland G. Hay.
She is survived by her twin sons, Gary Hay of Hartly and Terry Hay and his wife Beverly of Harrington; her grandson, Kevin Hay and his wife Jessica of Harrington; and two great grandchildren, Mason Hay and Lexi Hay.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
