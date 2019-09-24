Guest Book View Sign Service Information Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3884 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Melvin Funeral Home 15522 South Dupont Highway Harrington , DE 19952 View Map Interment Following Services Hollywood Cemetery Harrington , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Mary "Ramona" Hubbard passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Mrs. Hubbard was born in Greensboro, Md. to the late, William C. and Mary M. Dean.

Mrs. Hubbard was the assistant secretary/clerk of the course for the Harrington Raceway, Dover Downs Raceway and the Ocean Downs Raceway, a job she loved tremendously and done for over 48 years. She was very dedicated to the horseman and a very hard worker with a strong work ethic that she passed down to her children.

In her spare time, Mrs. Hubbard enjoyed dancing, and going to the beach. She enjoyed watching people on the boardwalk. She loved her family dearly, and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them. She will be remembered as an outgoing person who was always upbeat and positive. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who will be sadly missed.

Mrs. Hubbard was a member of the U.S. Trotting Association.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husband, Milton Norman Hubbard; daughter, Patsy Kimmey; and by all of her siblings, Walter Dean, Henry Dean, Mildred Moore, Mabel Jarvis, and Temple Dean.

She is survived by her children, Teresa (Leslie) Givens, Charles (Lois) Tribbett; grandchildren, Brooke Richards, Brandon Givens, Dawn Tribbett, Patrick Tribbett, Robert Tribbett, Mary Beth Watkins; ten great grandchildren; special friend, Nellie Ann Dennis; and care taker, Lisa M. Timmons.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington, with a visitation for family and friends starting at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Horse Lovers United, P. O. Box 2744, Salisbury, MD, 21802, or to the Compassionate Care Hospice, 20165 Office Circle, Georgetown, DE 19947; or to the ,

