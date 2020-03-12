GREENWOOD - Mary Jane Herrington passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
She was born in Berwyn, Pa. on June 18, 1929 to the late Lewis Williamson and Marguerite (Worrall) Williamson.
After retiring from Sweda of Lionville, Pa. in 1984, Mary Jane and her late husband, Guy Herrington, moved from West Chester, Pa. to Marydel, Md. to be closer to their grandchildren. Mary Jane and Guy enjoyed many years of camping at Oak Creek Campground (Narvon, Pa.) prior to Guy's passing in December 2018. They were married 49 years. Mary Jane also enjoyed BINGO, ceramics, bowling, and crocheting. She relished her time as an amateur ham radio operator whose call sign was KA3WWG and enjoyed communicating with people in all 50 states and over 60 countries.
Mary Jane is survived by her two sons, John Wynn, Sr. and wife Rebecca of Greenwood, and Gary Wynn and wife LuAnn of West Chester, Pa.; step-sons, Leland Herrington of Virginia and Drew Herrington of Downingtown, Pa.; grandchildren, Cindy Mathis of Middletown, John Wynn, Jr. (April) of Felton, Robert Wynn (Natalie) of Greenwood, Michael Wynn (Tina) of Bryn Mawr, Pa.; and seven great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus St., Dover. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Sharon Hill Memorial Park, 2928 Sharon Hill Rd., Dover.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 12, 2020