DOVER - Mary Jane Swartzentruber, born Nov. 24, 1923 died March 16, 2020, age 96 yr. 3 mos. and 21 days. Mary leaves behind two sons and one daughter, Daniel married to Lydia A. Miller, Sarah Anne married to John H. Miller and Enos married to Marlin Patricia Davis, 17 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, one stepbrother, one stepsister, husband, one son, one sister, two brothers, and two great great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family home, 764 Winding Creek Rd., Dover.
Service will also be at the family home on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at the Old Rt. 8 Cemetery, Dover.
Arrangements are by Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 18, 2020