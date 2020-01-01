GEORGETOWN - Mary Knox Workman passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Harrington, the daughter of the late Charles and Flora Knox.

Mary was a loving mother who was devoted to her family. She also loved and enjoyed socializing with her many, many friends. Throughout her life, she stayed in close contact with her High School classmates. Mary enjoyed playing sports in her younger years - and had a competitive spirit. She went on to become an excellent golfer and avid bridge player. She always kept her mind sharp with her daily puzzles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Preston; son, Preston Jr. (Pep); and sister, Margie Blakeley.

She is survived by her sons, Mark (Tammy) Workman, Chuck Workman (Audrey) both of Georgetown, and daughter, Alta Gailer (Ted) of Atlanta; grandchildren, John, Samantha (Kevin), Abigail (Joey), and Charlie; great-grandsons, Carter and Knox. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Ruth Workman of Rehoboth; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 East Market Street, Georgetown, DE 19947 with visitation beginning at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to: Wesley Methodist Church, 102 E. Laurel St., Georgetown, DE 19947 or The , PO Box 720295, Oklahoma City, OK 73172-0295.



