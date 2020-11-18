Mary L. Hensley, 63
DOVER - Mary L. Hensley went Home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020, at the Silver Lake Center, Dover. She was born in Dover, Del. to the late, Arthur E. Joyal, and her mother, Mary L. Joyal.
Mrs. Hensley served her country proudly in the United States military. She served 11 years in the U.S. Navy followed by 9 years in the Army National Guard. After retiring from the service, she worked and retired from the State of Delaware as a social worker.
Although she was a workaholic and loved to work, Mrs. Hensley found time for other things. She liked to go out to eat, her favorite place being Cracker Barrel. She enjoyed going to the beach, shopping, travelling, and working with ceramics and crafts. She enjoyed stamp collecting and Christmas time was her favorite holiday, with all the decorations and lights. She was a deeply religious person who enjoyed reading her Bible and spending time in prayer. She loved to teach, and spent time as a teacher in the military. Above all else, she loved her family and was a strong supporter in everything her children and grandchildren did. She had a special bond with her grandchildren and they shared things with her that they would not share with anyone else. Her presence will forever be felt by her family and countless friends she made over the years in all walks of life, and she will be sadly missed.
In addition to her father; she was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Wayne Joyal.
In addition to her mother, Mary L. Joyal; she is survived by her daughter, Tiffany (Philip) Fluhr; son, Daniel (Tanya) Mize; sister, Lee Ann Lepore; nephew and godson, Jeff L. Lepore; grandchildren, Rebecca Lang, Ethan Lang, Lili Griffin, Kent Robertson III, Serenity Mize; son in law, John Lang; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, caregivers, and close friends.
A Memorial Service will be on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2 p.m., at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington. A visitation for family and friends will start at 1 p.m. We are adhering to the CDC and Delaware guidelines of occupancy limits, social distancing, and masks.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com
to express or send condolences.