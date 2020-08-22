1/1
Mary L. VanBergen
1952 - 2020
Mary L. VanBergen, 68
MILFORD - Mary L. VanBergen left this world August 11th, 2020, at her home in Milford.
Born in 1952 in Wash. D.C., she lived her early years in Suitland, Md. and received a nursing degree. She had a long career as an RN in MD, NC, and DE, and in an ironic twist, retired as an oncology nurse shortly before being diagnosed with cancer herself.
Mary leaves behind stepchildren, step-grandchildren, a sister, a niece, nephew, and many grieving friends who knew and loved her as a brave, caring woman who was immensely proud of being very stubborn, and fought her disease until there was no fight left.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the BayHealth Cancer Center, Sussex Campus.
Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com.



Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 22, 2020.
