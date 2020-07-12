1/1
Mary Lee Blythe
Mary Lee Blythe, 87
DOVER, DE - Mary Lee Blythe, of Dover, passed away peacefully, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Kent General Hospital. She was 87.
Mary was born September 3, 1932, in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Charles and Maude (Frye) Clayton. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by the father of her children, Paul H. Wragg, Jr.
Mary is survived by her husband, J. Gordon Blythe, Sr.; 4 daughters, Janet Majer & her husband, Bill, of Morgantown, PA; Susan Bruno & her husband, Carl, of Suffolk, VA; Elisabeth Wragg & her husband, Alan Nold, of Dover; and Vicki Smith, of Seaford; 9 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by 7 step-children, Charles Blythe, of Frederica; Carole Newman, of Felton; Nancy Jacob, of New Brunswick, Canada; John Gordon Blythe, Jr., of Hillsboro, NH; James Timothy Blythe, of Dover; Peter Blythe, of Lempster, NH; and Ruth Ann Westover, of Claremont, NH; 19 step-grandchildren; 25 step-great grandchildren; and 3 step-great great grandchildren.
A walk thru gathering will be held from 10:00-10:45 AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE; followed by an invitation only Celebration of Life, which will be live streamed through the funeral home website at www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Pippin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
