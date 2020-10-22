Mary Lou Cooper, 82
FELTON - Mary Lou Cooper passed away peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Mary Lou was born in Felton, Delaware on November 12, 1937. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Ruth Elizabeth Sylvester.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert Franklin Cooper; her daughters, Connie Bodine (Garry), Judy Spiering (Bob), Jo Ann Emory (Rick); her sons, Mark Cooper (Lisa), Terry Cooper; 10 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; her sister, Janet Palmatary (Louis); and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, 106 W. Sunset Ave., Greensboro, Maryland. Services will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Greensboro Cemetery in Greensboro, Maryland.
