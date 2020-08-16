Mary Louise
Sponaugle, 96
Mary Louise Sponaugle passed peacefully at home in her sleep on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was a wonderful and full of life 96 years old.
Mary was born November 21, 1923 in Junior, West Virginia. She was one of 12 children born to Sherman Gilbert Hymes and Al Lena (Arbogast) Hymes. She graduated from Belington HS in 1943 where she was voted the most popular girl in her class.
With WWII still raging, Mary volunteered for the US Cadet Nursing Corps. She graduated with her nursing degree in 1947 from Kanawha Valley Hospital in Buckhannon, West Virginia. It was there she converted to Catholicism and met Troy who proposed the first night they met because he knew "when I see a good thing". Mary said no, but Troy was persistent. They were married on May 23, 1947 at Keesler AFB in Mississippi.
Over the next 25 years, Mary and Troy raised seven children during nine military assignments all over the world. Once the children were older, she worked as a nurse to make extra money for the family. She was always determined, resourceful and cheerful. Mary was a caring and wonderful mother, great role model and loving wife to her husband. She was quick with a firm admonishment but preferred a kiss, a hug or a word of encouragement.
When they retired in 1972 and later moved to Smyrna, Mary was active in the Pro-Life Movement, helped found the Blessed Mary Sodality and served as a minister, teacher and organizer at Saint Polycarp church for over thirty years. She always gave freely of herself to help her family and others in the spirit of her Catholic faith to which she was committed and steadfast.
Mary and Troy remained loving spouses for 64 years until Troy's death on June 19, 2011. Mary is survived by all seven of her children Mary, Velvet, Delphia, Troy, Veronica, Paul and Michael. Mary and Troy shared eight grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St Polycarp church on August 6, 2020. Mary was then re-united with her husband at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the New Day Pregnancy Help Center of Kent County at www.newdaypcc.com
or the Blessed Mary Sodality at St. Polycarp Church www.saintpolycarp.org
in Smyrna.