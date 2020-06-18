Mary Louise Wooters
HOCKESSIN - Mary Louise Wooters, formerly a resident of Harrington for 50 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Carbondale, WV, the daughter of the late Joseph and Dean (Smith) Hiles. She was a secretary and bookkeeper for Conventional Builders in Houston, Del. for many years before retiring. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norris F. Wooters, in 2009; four brothers, Earle Hiles, Paul Hiles, Carl Brown, George Brown; and a sister, Thelma Reno.
She is survived by one son, Kevin Wooters and his wife, Sharon; 3 grandchildren, Jaclyn Wooters Petuya (Eric), Caitlin Wooters and Fielding Wooters; 2 great grandchildren, Cameron and Brody Petuya; a niece, Irene Dubruil and a nephew, Marc Hiles.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hollywood Cemetery, Milford – Harrington Highway, Harrington. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Home of the Brave (serving those who served us) at 6632 Sharps Rd., Milford, DE 19963.
Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington, DE.


Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hollywood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home - Harrington
50 Commerce Street
Harrington, DE 19952
302-398-3228
