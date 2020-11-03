Mary Lucretia Rattray, 98
DOVER - Mary Lucretia Rattray passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. She was born Oct. 15, 1922 in Magnolia, Del., daughter of the late J. Willis and Ethyl (Cooper) Jones.
Lucretia was a graduate of Felton High School in 1940. She was employed by Capital School District and retired in 1984 completing 26 years in food services. Long time member of Whatcoat United Methodist Church in Camden, Del., she enjoyed attending Sunday services, meeting friends, and especially looked forward to their annual spaghetti dinners. As a member of Modern Maturity Center, she enjoyed attending their dinner shows and having lunch with friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Reese Rattray in 1999; and her sister, Frances L. Robbins.
She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Patricia and Chappy Lucas; grandson, Gary (Cristy) Lucas; great granddaughter, Misty (Tony) Birchfield; great grandson, Bryan (Michelle) Lucas; four great great grandchildren, Lucas and Keira Birchfield, and Graycie and Jet Lucas. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Cadia Capitol Healthcare for the compassionate and dedicated care she received during her stay there.
Due to Covid-19 considerations, funeral services and interment will be for the immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover, DE 19904 in Lucretia's name.
