SMYRNA - Mary Marjorie Turner, age 67, of Smyrna, passed away peacefully on August 29, 2016. She was born November 22, 1948 in Smyrna, the daughter of the late George and Marjorie Turner. Mary M. Turner is a former associate professor and technical design coordinator at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pa. As a costume designer at The Pittsburgh Playhouse Mary designed over 300 productions for both the Theatre and Dance programs. Mary was very active in the recruiting programs for Point Park University and was an invaluable asset to the Department of Fine applied and Performing Arts at the University. Mary's book "Forgotten Leading Ladies of the American Theatre" was published in 1990 to excellent reviews. Before Joining the Point Park faculty Mary served as costumer under Janet Groom at the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre. Ms. Turner received her undergraduate degree in English from Miami University of Ohio and a BFA in Costume Design from the University of Kentucky. After retiring from Point Park University Mary returned to her home town of Smyrna and became the founding executive director of the Smyrna Opera house retiring in 2009. Mary was an avid writer. She was always working on the next story, book or play. When not using her creative talents in her work life or in her books, Mary enjoyed volunteering on several charity boards for the enhancement of the arts and the community in Smyrna. She was recently the Past President of the Friends of the Duck Creek Regional Library and Community Center at Smyrna. Like the renovations and restoration of the Opera House that she was involved in from the start, her newest passion was to see the new library project through to opening in the heart of Smyrna in the near future. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, September 3, 2016, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Smyrna. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Friends of The Duck Creek Regional Library and Community Center at Smyrna, c/o Dana Wattay, 3488 S. DuPont Blvd., Smyrna, DE 19977. Condolence letters may be sent by visiting



