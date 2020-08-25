Mary McIntyre
Trzepacz, 72
FELTON - Mary McIntyre Trzepacz passed away, August 21, 2020
at her residence.
Mrs. Trzepacz was born, May 19, 1948 in Trenton, N.J. to the late John and Helen Altseimer McIntyre. She married John Trzepacz on Sept. 20, 1969 and were soon to celebrate their 51st wedding anniversary.
She was the owner/operator of Classic Cakes by Mary before earning her RN degree in 1990. Mary retired from Bayhealth KGH and then the Blue Hen Surgical Center. She enjoyed crafts, gardening, reading and times spent with family.
Besides her parents Mary was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas and Charlie McIntyre.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Trzepacz; two children, Christine Trzepacz Schumacher (Robert) and Geoffrey Allen Trzepacz (Carole); and four grandchildren, Ryan Schumacher, Danielle Schumacher, Cameron and Collin Trzepacz. Mary is also survived by 6 brothers, John (Cathy), Phillip, Michael, Lawrence (Dawn), Matthew (Michelle) and Kenny (Andrea); and two sisters, Anne Plappert (Jack) and Lorraine Freese.
Funeral Services will be private, and the family will have a Celebration of Life Service in the Spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in her memory to American Heart Association
, 131 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.
Condolences and memories can be shared at www.ambruso.com
. Arrangements by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover, Del.