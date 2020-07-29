Mary N. Gottfried, 81
WESTFIELD, Ind. - Mary N. Gottfried of Westfield, Indiana formerly of Dover, Del., passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Mrs. Gottfried was born January 29, 1939 in Bronx, New York to the late Antonio Nardone and Caterina Pistacchio Nardone.
She retired from the Bank of Delaware in 1996 as the Financial Management Assistant where she had worked for 18 years. She had also worked for Advantage Travel Agency. Mrs. Gottfried was a devoted mother and proud grandmother. She enjoyed the simple pleasures of life; spending time with her grandchildren, chatting with family and friends, and sharing family photos to anyone who would give her a moment of their time. She had a passion for reading, the opera, traveling to Germany, and loved to dance.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey M. Gottfried to whom she was married for 37 years.
She is survived by her children; son, Michael A. Armetta and fiancée Michelle Dello Buono of Wilmington, Del.; daughter, Catherine M. and son-in-law Les Friedman of Easton, Conn.; daughter, Diane L. White of Westfield, Ind. and her significant other, Thomas Ahearn of Indianapolis, Ind; and eight grandchildren who knew her as "Nana," Caitlyn, Christopher, Rebecca, Alexa, AJ, Brian, Peter and Michael.
A private family service will be held. She will be deeply missed by family, friends, and all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Mikey's Way Foundation, 2228 Black Rock Tpke, 311, Fairfield, CT, 06825, www.mikeysway.org
Letters of condolence may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com