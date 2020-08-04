Mary Patricia
Cox, 'Pat', 80
CAMDEN - Mary Patricia Cox, "Pat" passed away, at her beloved home of natural causes, Thursday July 30, 2020. She was 80 years old, born 12-7-1939 in Dover. Mary "Pat" as we all know her as.
She was married 50 years to the late James Cox of Clayton. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother. She worked at KMart of Dover for 35 years.
She is survived by one daughter, Charleen Cox of Camden; one step daughter, Kimberly Carroll of Harrington; one son, Darryl Cox of Newark; and one step son, James Cox, Jr. of Harrington; three grandchildren who she was like a mother to, Robert Cox, Ryan Cox, Brittany Cox, all of Camden. Along with 10 other grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She will be missed dearly.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com