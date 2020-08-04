1/1
Mary Patricia "Pat" Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Patricia
Cox, 'Pat', 80
CAMDEN - Mary Patricia Cox, "Pat" passed away, at her beloved home of natural causes, Thursday July 30, 2020. She was 80 years old, born 12-7-1939 in Dover. Mary "Pat" as we all know her as.
She was married 50 years to the late James Cox of Clayton. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother. She worked at KMart of Dover for 35 years.
She is survived by one daughter, Charleen Cox of Camden; one step daughter, Kimberly Carroll of Harrington; one son, Darryl Cox of Newark; and one step son, James Cox, Jr. of Harrington; three grandchildren who she was like a mother to, Robert Cox, Ryan Cox, Brittany Cox, all of Camden. Along with 10 other grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She will be missed dearly.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
12 Lotus Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-4620
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Trader Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved