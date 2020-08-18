Mary (Palir) Petrovich, 95
Mary (Palir) Petrovich went home to be with the Lord on August 14, 2020 at the care of the Milford center. Mary was born on September 20, 1924 in Upper Lehigh, Pennsylvania.
As a young woman Mary enjoyed playing with her cousins and going to the movies. She started working at a sowing company in upper Pennsylvania before moving down to Delaware to become a cook at Dolphins Seafood and later Touchdown restaurant. Mary settled down in Wyoming, Del. where she loved to sit on her porch and watch the hummingbirds and watch her beloved planted flowers grow. Mary was a diehard Phillies fan and was over the moon when they won the World Series in 2008. Mary was also a very active member in the Camden-Wyoming Moose 203 always volunteering making candy. Mary was also a devoted Roman Catholic and never wavered from her faith. Mary was always surrounded by love from her neighbors, friends and family.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Theodore Petrovich; and her children, Mary Frances McMillian and John Petrovich.
Mary is survived by her children: her son, Eugene Petrovich (who was the light of her life) of Dover, Delaware; and her daughters, Marilyn Whiteley of Marietta, Ga. and Tina Petrovich; her grandchildren, Adam Petrovich (who was also the light of her life), Gina Edwards, Jennifer Becton, Ricky Shannon JR, Robert Shannon; also many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 From 5:30-7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m., Loyal Order of Moose Lodge # 203 Service; adhering to the current Covid-19 restrictions of 50 people.
There will be a celebration of life at Dover Elks Lodge #1903 200 Saulsbury Rd., Dover, DE 19904 shortly after the services.
Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, Del.
In Lieu of flowers due to the ongoing pandemic the family asks to refrain from sending flowers. Please donate in Mary's name to moose heart/ moose-haven.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
