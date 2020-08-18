1/1
Mary (Palir) Petrovich
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary (Palir) Petrovich, 95
Mary (Palir) Petrovich went home to be with the Lord on August 14, 2020 at the care of the Milford center. Mary was born on September 20, 1924 in Upper Lehigh, Pennsylvania.
As a young woman Mary enjoyed playing with her cousins and going to the movies. She started working at a sowing company in upper Pennsylvania before moving down to Delaware to become a cook at Dolphins Seafood and later Touchdown restaurant. Mary settled down in Wyoming, Del. where she loved to sit on her porch and watch the hummingbirds and watch her beloved planted flowers grow. Mary was a diehard Phillies fan and was over the moon when they won the World Series in 2008. Mary was also a very active member in the Camden-Wyoming Moose 203 always volunteering making candy. Mary was also a devoted Roman Catholic and never wavered from her faith. Mary was always surrounded by love from her neighbors, friends and family.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Theodore Petrovich; and her children, Mary Frances McMillian and John Petrovich.
Mary is survived by her children: her son, Eugene Petrovich (who was the light of her life) of Dover, Delaware; and her daughters, Marilyn Whiteley of Marietta, Ga. and Tina Petrovich; her grandchildren, Adam Petrovich (who was also the light of her life), Gina Edwards, Jennifer Becton, Ricky Shannon JR, Robert Shannon; also many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, Del. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 From 5:30-7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m., Loyal Order of Moose Lodge # 203 Service; adhering to the current Covid-19 restrictions of 50 people.
There will be a celebration of life at Dover Elks Lodge #1903 200 Saulsbury Rd., Dover, DE 19904 shortly after the services.
Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, Del.
In Lieu of flowers due to the ongoing pandemic the family asks to refrain from sending flowers. Please donate in Mary's name to moose heart/ moose-haven.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Viewing
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Service
07:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Palir) Petrovich Families for the loss of your loved one, Mary, and may God give you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved