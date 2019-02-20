Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Mary formerly of Yardley, Pa. was a 15 year member of the Yardley-Makefield Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Ninety-Nines International Organization of Women Pilots. Mary was very devoted to her family, and was especially close to her sister, Bernadette. She loved her home, though enjoyed traveling to Florida to "get warm". She also enjoyed shopping and cooking, and often had a table full of friends when her kids were growing up.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Michael J. McClister.

Mary is survived her loving husband of 62 years, Philip McClister; sons, Alan (Sheila) McClister, Wm. "Billy" J. McClister, David (Lynn) McClister, Glenn (Patty) McClister, and Gary R. McClister; siblings, John (Joyce) Shanahan, Elaine McKenney, Paul (MaryAnn) Shanahan, Bernadette (Walter "Bucky") Shimp, Joan (Jean Pierre) Tardy; 14 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.



