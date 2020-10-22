1/
Mary V. (Cook) Toomey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary V. Toomey,
(nee Cook)
Mary V. Toomey, (nee Cook), passed away on October 15, 2020 in Dover, Del.
She was a beloved wife of the late Robert W. Toomey, and devoted sister of Barbara M. Sigmon and her husband James C. Sigmon and to her late sister Carol A. Knight and her late husband Archibald E. Knight. And also survived by several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Melson's Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Frankford followed by a graveside service at the Dagsboro Redmen Cemetery in Dagsboro.
Due to COVID19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Melson's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Melson Funeral Services
38040 Muddy Neck Road
Ocean View, DE 19970
302-537-2441
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved