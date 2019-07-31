Felton - MaryAnn Draper passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, July 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
MaryAnn was born Jan. 22, 1969 in Milford to the late, Ralph and Virginia (Evans) Tucker. In her free time, she enjoyed doing crafts, painting, fishing, watching her beloved Phillies, and spending time with her family.
MaryAnn is survived by her husband of 25 years, William E. Draper, Sr.; her son, William E. Draper, Jr., of Felton; a brother, Ralph Tucker, of Harrington; and three sisters, Jennifer Putz and her husband, Brian, of Felton, Irene Calloway and Barbara Jean Calloway, both of Dover.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where family and friends may view two hours before. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 31, 2019