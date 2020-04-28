Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maryanna Morra. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Mrs. Morra was born Feb. 22, 1928 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Gaetano Casciello and Elizabeth Sitoca Casciello.

She was a homemaker and spent most of her life in Pittsburgh, moving to Dover in the early 90's. Mrs. Morra volunteered at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover and enjoyed cooking and spending time with family.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert P. Morra, Sr.; and son, Ronald P. Morra; daughter-in-law, Terry Morra; and son-in-law, Joseph Furnier.

She is survived by her children, Albert P. Morra, Jr. and his wife Norma of Moorhead City, N.C., Roberta Furnier of Pittsburgh, Pa., Guy Morra and his wife Paula of West Palm Beach, Fla. and Wayne Morra of Greenwood; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Services are private.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to , 92 Reads Way, Suite 205, New Castle, Delaware 19720.

