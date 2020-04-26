Marylu Cougear, passed away peacefully in her home on April 20, 2020. Marylu was born and raised in Cooperstown N.Y. She was proceeded in death by both her parents, Harry and Luella Cougar.
She leaves behind her husband of 21 years, Steven Lacey, who was her knight in shining armor. Well-actually her knight in old slippers. Marylu also leaves behind three daughters, Janette Marie Peeters and her husband Richard their children and grandchildren of Schenevus N.Y., Melissa Mabie and daughters Bethanie and Brittany of Oneonta N.Y., Rebecca Sprague of Milwaukee Wis.; one brother, Dale Cougar of Cooperstown N.Y. She will also be missed by her granddaughter, Erica Mehrtens and her husband Thomas and their three daughters Kerah, Kylee, and Kinsley of Dover; her bonus daughter, Barbara Willis and her husband Edward of Hartly.
Marylu was an avid movie watcher. She loved to cook and prepare meals for family and friends. She especially loved spoiling her puppies. She enjoyed shooting pool for many years at the Owls Nest in Felton. Marylu was well known by her friends for being opinionated and had a knack for telling it like it is. She would tell you the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. Her extensive vocabulary was proficient at knowing more curse words than most learned in a lifetime.
There will be no church, funeral or memorial services' at this time. In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to be made towards expenses at Torbert Funeral Chapel. Marylu will be cremated and her ashes will be interred with her father in Coopertown, N.Y. If you would like to honor her memory, take a close friend or relative out for coffee or a meal and smile. She will be there.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 26, 2020