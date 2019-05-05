Master Sergeant Gene Wallace Proctor (affectionately known as "Pop Pop") passed away on April 30, 2019. He was born June 29, 1930 in Shoffner, Ark. to the late Rufus and Mary Lewis Proctor.
He proudly served 47 years in the United States Navy Reserves, Air Force and Air Force Reserves and was last stationed at Dover Air Force Base before retiring. In his free time, Gene enjoyed fishing and crabbing with friends and family and was an avid supporter of the Caesar Rodney HS wrestling and football teams.
Gene is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Lou Proctor; sons, Gene Proctor, Jr. and his wife Jamie of Milford, Kan., Todd Proctor and his wife Joy of Raleigh, N.C., Gary Proctor and his wife Dawn of Bear; and daughters, Terri Proctor of Wilmington, Nita Burton and her husband James of Kingsland, Texas, Sheri Trendelman and her husband Mark of Rosedale, Ind., and Jan Robinson and her husband Aaron of Midwest City, Okla. He is also survived by his sixteen grandchildren, Christina Tilley, Zachary Tilley, Mallory Proctor, Tyler Proctor, Chris Booth (deceased), Jaclyn Decker, Jenna Sivells, Joshua Karnes, Zachary Trendelman, Joy Trendelman, Jordon Trendelman, Alex Trendelman, Rebecca White, Jennifer Galvan, Brandon Freeman and Elizabeth McLennan.
A funeral service will be 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934 where there will be a viewing from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Committal with military honors will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Gene be remembered with memorial contributions made to the Air Mobility Command Museum, located at Dover AFB, 1301 Heritage Road, Dover AFB, DE 19902.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 5, 2019