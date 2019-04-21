Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mathias Huff, loving son of William (Bill-Deceased) and Ernestine (Tina) Huff, was born in Dover and attended The Little School, South Dover Elementary, William Henry, Central Middle, and graduated from Dover High School in 2009. He completed a Bachelor of Science from the Alfred Learner College of Business and Economics in Hotel/Restaurant and Institutional Management from the University of Delaware in 2013 where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. For the past five years, he assumed a position of Account Manager of Sales for Health Advocate.

Walking at seven months was a preview to the active life Mathias would lead. He loved sports and was very involved in soccer, swimming, and lacrosse during his high school years. He played varsity lacrosse even as a freshman, made the Delaware Select Lacrosse Team for three years, and was Captain of the team during his Junior and Senior Years as well as a scholar athlete. He was Class President his Sophomore Year. Once in college he made the Club Team for lacrosse at the University of Delaware.

Growing up, Mathias enjoyed playing sports and being with his large circle of friends. He learned CPR and Water Rescue while working as a Lifeguard at Kent Swim Club. He also gave swimming lessons to the kids at the pool. Mathias was also on a world qualifying team for Odyssey of the Mind for four years. He volunteered for many organizations as a member of Interact at Dover High and participated in the Charity Tournament for Cerebral Palsy, Heart Walk, Relay for Life, Special Olympics Bowling, YMCA Youth Lacrosse Coaching along with volunteer work for the Homeless Soup Kitchen. After high school, during the summers, he was a lifeguard at Bethany Beach, which was his most favorite job.

Mathias enjoyed music and played the French horn in the high school band for two years before giving it up for athletics. He was selected for the Kent County Honors Band but gave it up due to his extensive athletic schedule. He also attended many music concerts and festivals. His business took him to Fort Lauderdale and while there, he planned to attend the Tortuga Music Festival. Mathias lost his life when a car hit the scooter he was riding.

Mathias dearly love his family and was crushed by the recent death of his father, Bill, who was interred in Arlington National Cemetery last month. Although traveling widely, he made time to come home and see his father and help his family.

Mathias is survived by his mother, Ernestine (Tina) Huff; and older sister, Katelyn Elizabeth Huff; his girlfriend, Kristen Leddy of Long Island; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins who reside in Arizona, Tennessee, Virginia, Texas and Florida, just to name a few.

Services for Mathias will be at the Torbert Funeral Chapel, 1145 E. Lebanon Road on Route 10 on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., with a service at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation in his name is asked to donate to the Dover High Lacrosse Boosters, 1 Dover High Drive, Dover, DE 19901 c/o Sonya Tunnell. An online contribution site is being launched on Tuesday.





1145 Lebanon Road

Dover , DE 19904

