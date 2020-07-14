1/1
Maude Mae (Carter) Seeney
Maude Mae (Carter)
Seeney
Maude Mae Seeney passed away, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Cadia Nursing Home where she lived for 6 years.
Maude Mae was born November 16, 1934 in Townsend, Delaware to the late Howard Carter Sr. and Josephine Mosley Carter Durham.
On November 22nd she married the love of her life Louis H. Seeney Sr. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was a member of Forest Grove Seventh-Day Adventist Church along with her husband.
In addition to her parents, Howard Carter Sr. and Josephine Mosley Carter Durham she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Seeney Sr.; stepfather, Carlton Durham; sister, Anna Bell Carney; brothers, James Mosley Sr., Howard Carter Jr., Carlton Carter Sr., and Toby Carter.
She is survived by her son, Louis Jr. and wife Vanessa Seeney of Dover; grandson, Louis III and wife Stephanie Seeney; granddaughter, Karen Seeney and companion Nicholas Castro; 7 great grandchildren, Hannah (Alex), Jonathan, Kimberly, Julianna, Colton, Chloe and Dominic; sister in law, Louise Pritchett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Forest Grove Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 4950 Pearsons Corner Rd., Dover, DE 19904 on July 15th, 2020 at 11 a.m. A visitation for family and friends will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Forest Grove Seventh-Day Adventist Cemetery.
In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.
Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Arrangements are by Trader Funeral Home.



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Trader Funeral Home, Inc.
12 Lotus Street
Dover, DE 19901
(302) 734-4620
Memories & Condolences

July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Trader Funeral Home
