Maxine "Micky" Hutchins Goodhand, 79

DOVER - Maxine "Micky" Hutchins Goodhand passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Micky was born November 8, 1940 in Dover to the late John Wesley Hutchins and Gladys Cox Hutchins. On January 25, 1958 she married the love of her life, John E. Goodhand. She was a loving wife, mother, and mom-mom. Everyone that knew Micky loved her and how much she cared for everyone.

Micky was an active member of Orchard Church in Magnolia for many years.

In addition to her parents, John W. Hutchins and Gladys Cox Hutchins, she was preceded in death by her brother, John W. Hutchins Jr. She is survived by her husband, John Edward "Eddie" Goodhand, their daughter, Jodi Austin and her husband, Craig of Rehoboth Beach; and their son John E. Goodhand Jr. and only grandson, Andrew J. Goodhand of Audobon, NJ; sister, Ruthanne McGinnis of Felton; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, all funeral services will be for family only. Friends and family are welcomed to attend the graveside services.

Family visitation will take place on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at Trader Funeral Home, 12 Lotus Street, Dover, DE. A private family funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Camden following the funeral home service. Following the graveside services the family will be receiving friends and family at their home at 337 Beechwood Avenue, Dover, DE. The service will also be streamed live on Trader Funeral Home Facebook for the friends and family that are unable to attend due to the restrictions associated with the Covid-19 virus. In consideration of protecting the family and friends health, public health guidelines enacted for the prevention of the spread of covid-19 virus, limitations on gatherings, physical distancing, use of hand sanitation and masks are in place.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Orchard Church, 39 N. Main Street, Magnolia, DE 19962 in the name of Maxine Goodhand are appreciated.







