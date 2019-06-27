Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melanie Jean (DeBaugh) Blansfield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Melanie Jean (DeBaugh) Blansfield lost her nearly four year battle with colon cancer on June 23, 2019. She passed from this earth at home with family at her side. She fought hard and strong while always maintaining a positive attitude. Her priority was to make the most out of her remaining time by spending it with her family which was always number one in her heart.

Ms. Blansfield was born in Havre de Grace, Md. and was a 1979 graduate of Aberdeen High School. She was the daughter of Jean (Bines) DeBaugh and the late Melvin Willard DeBaugh Sr. She was a devoted mother to her sons, Jason Blansfield and his wife Jamie and Jeffrey Blansfield; both of Milford. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Ava Blansfield, Shae Simpson, and Emma Simpson; mother, Jean DeBaugh; brother, Melvin (Chip) Debaugh Jr.; sister, Marian (Betsy) Hill and her husband Michael; nieces, Lauren Hogg and Britney Pitts; and nephews, Andrew Debaugh and Michael Pitts.

A celebration of her life will be held on July 27th.





