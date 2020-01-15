Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melba Jo Thompson. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Funeral service 12:30 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Graveside service Sharon Hill Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

FELTON, Delaware - Melba Jo Thompson passed away peacefully at home in Felton, Delaware with her family by her side on Jan. 9, 2020.

Jo was born Jan. 17, 1932 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Hobart "Doc" Clayton Blanchard and Lula Gregg (Evans) Blanchard. She attended Aberdeen High School in Aberdeen, Maryland and graduated in 1948.

She continued her education and attended Maryland General Hospital Nursing School in Baltimore, Maryland and became a registered nurse in 1952. Jo loved being a nurse and caring for her patients. She worked for many years in Baltimore, Maryland, Washington DC and Michigan.

She was married in 1958 to the late James L. Thompson and had many happy years together raising two daughters and two sons.

Jo is survived by her daughter, Ms. Barbara Quigley of Tampa, Florida; son, Mr. Robert Thompson and his fiancée Jodi of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter, Dr. Jeanne Nichols-Willey and Randy Willey of Felton, Delaware; and son, LCDR Stephen Thompson USCG (Ret) of Pasadena, Maryland. Jo is also survived by seven grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hurd-Nichols and Kathryn Nichols, Conor and Alison Quigley, and Aiden, Liam and Natalie Thompson; a granddaughter-in-law, Beth Hurd-Nichols and her brother Hobart "Corky" Blanchard and his wife Mary of Maryland.

A special thank you to those who helped her at home and provided her with loving care: Kelly, Kaitlyn, Nancy, Mary, Shayna, Catherine, Taylor, and Erica.

Funeral service will be held at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. followed by a grave side service at Sharon Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made to one of Jo's favorite nonprofit charitable organizations: The First State Animal Center and SPCA in Camden Delaware: 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934. (302)943-6032.

Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at





FELTON, Delaware - Melba Jo Thompson passed away peacefully at home in Felton, Delaware with her family by her side on Jan. 9, 2020.Jo was born Jan. 17, 1932 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Hobart "Doc" Clayton Blanchard and Lula Gregg (Evans) Blanchard. She attended Aberdeen High School in Aberdeen, Maryland and graduated in 1948.She continued her education and attended Maryland General Hospital Nursing School in Baltimore, Maryland and became a registered nurse in 1952. Jo loved being a nurse and caring for her patients. She worked for many years in Baltimore, Maryland, Washington DC and Michigan.She was married in 1958 to the late James L. Thompson and had many happy years together raising two daughters and two sons.Jo is survived by her daughter, Ms. Barbara Quigley of Tampa, Florida; son, Mr. Robert Thompson and his fiancée Jodi of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter, Dr. Jeanne Nichols-Willey and Randy Willey of Felton, Delaware; and son, LCDR Stephen Thompson USCG (Ret) of Pasadena, Maryland. Jo is also survived by seven grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hurd-Nichols and Kathryn Nichols, Conor and Alison Quigley, and Aiden, Liam and Natalie Thompson; a granddaughter-in-law, Beth Hurd-Nichols and her brother Hobart "Corky" Blanchard and his wife Mary of Maryland.A special thank you to those who helped her at home and provided her with loving care: Kelly, Kaitlyn, Nancy, Mary, Shayna, Catherine, Taylor, and Erica.Funeral service will be held at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. followed by a grave side service at Sharon Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made to one of Jo's favorite nonprofit charitable organizations: The First State Animal Center and SPCA in Camden Delaware: 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934. (302)943-6032.Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 15, 2020

