Melvin E.
Dernberger, Jr., 76
HARRINGTON - Melvin E. Dernberger, Jr. passed away peacefully at Bayhealth Sussex Campus on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.
Melvin was born in Milford to the late Melvin and Grace (Clendaniel) Dernberger, Sr. He retired from Playtex and was a member of the Frederica Senior Center. He enjoyed bowling and was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis and Clinton Dernberger.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Minner) Dernberger; son, William Dernberger and his fiancée Jennifer Czajkowski; siblings, Beverly, Lorraine, and Gary; granddaughters Tiffany (Alan) Landis and Olivia McCarron; great-grandchildren, Aaron Landis and Charlotte Landis; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963 where friends may call after 1 p.m. Burial will be private. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to social gathering protocols.
In lieu of flowers donations in Melvin's memory can be made to: Frederica Senior Center, 216 S. Market St., Frederica, DE 19946.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford. Online condolences can be offered to the family at: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com