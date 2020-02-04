Millsboro - Melvin G. Brittingham passed away on Jan. 29, 2020 in the care of Beebe Medical Center, in Lewes. He was born on May 3, 1938 in Millsboro to the late Melvin G. Brittingham, Sr. and Molly B. Jefferson Brittingham. He was a long-time friend of Melvin Joseph, and was employed by Melvin Joseph Construction Company as a site foreman for 52 years. He was instrumental in the building of Dover Downs Racetrack, and hauled the first load for that project. He was a quiet, hard-working man. He loved and cared for a bull named Grant. He also collected hammers.
Melvin is survived by his long-time companion of 32 years, Dora Van Zile; and a son, Melvin Brittingham III. Also surviving are his brother, Jesse Brittingham and wife Susie; and sisters, Darline Brittingham and Carol Lee Absher; four grandchildren and extended family members and many, many friends, including a long friendship with Joe Ann Adams.
A viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, Feb. 4, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro. On Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 the funeral service will be held, also at Watson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Friends may call one hour prior for visitation. Pastor Leza Smack, and Rev. Robert Hudson will officiate. The Committal Ceremony will be held in the funeral home, with the interment being private, held at Carey's Cemetery later in the day.
Electronic condolences to: www.watsonfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 4, 2020