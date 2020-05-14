Melvin L. Hitchens, Sr., born on May 17, 1943 to the late William and Anna Purnell-Hitchens, departed this life on May 6, 2020 at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital in Dover.

On Nov. 19, 1961, he married his soulmate and the love of his life, the former Martha J. Tribbett. Their blessed union spanned more than 58 years, and from this union four children were born. Melvin was a faithful member of the Worship Christian Center in Camden, Del. He was formerly a member of Hubert A.M.E. Church in Frederica, Del. In 2007, after 32 years of dedicated service in the Lake Forest School District, he retired to fully enjoy life with his wife and family. He loved to tell the story with no regrets, of how his father made him cut all his fingernails, burned his comic books, and taught him to play the guitar at the age of 15. From that day on, he had a passion for playing his guitar. He played with many bands and groups including his father, brother, William, and sister, Elva as The Hitchens Family. Later he played for the Christian Travelers of Dover, Del. Melvin also sang and played with his wife for many years, spreading their love of Jesus and each other for everyone to hear. For many years, Melvin and his wife sang with the Milford Church of God Keenagers every 5th Thursday of the month at The Milford Center, Milford, Del. Melvin loved gardening with his wife and sharing the fruits of their labor with their appreciative friends and family.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Purnell Hitchens; sisters, Patricia Purnell, Evelyn Hitchens, Catherine Hitchens, Dorretta Deshields, and Norma Pennewell; brothers, William Hitchens Sr., Monroe Hitchens, and Lawrence Hitchens.

Melvin leaves to cherished life memories with his wife, Martha; three daughters, Doreen R. Francis and Melvina L. Hitchens of Huntsville, Ala., and Crystal R. Benson of Magnolia, Del; one son, Melvin L. Hitchens, Jr. (Charmell) of Smyrna, Del; two sisters, Elva Hitchens of Milford, Del and Sheena Hitchens of Long Island, N.Y.; stepbrother, Ralph Winbush of Long Island, N.Y.; aunt, Juanita Hitchens of Atlanta, Ga; as well as several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Also cherishing his memory are nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and current limitations regarding public gatherings, services for Melvin will be private and for immediate family only.

Interment will be in Sharon Hills Cemetery.







