CLAYTON - Melvin "Mel" Leroy Hindt was received into the loving arms of Jesus on March 13, 2019 after passing at his home.

He was born in Wilmont, Minn. on Oct. 20, 1936 to the late Richard Leroy and Dorethella Hindt.

He graduated high school in 1956 from Blue Hawk School in Minnesota, and was a self-employed masonry contractor for many years.

His hobbies included, Texas hold'em/card games, pool, bowling, horseback riding, gardening, farming, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Laura Hindt; children: son, Mark (Peggy) Hindt; daughters: Kellie Hudson (John Woods), Michelle Hindt, and Colette Lepage; sons: Philip Watson and Greg (Julie) Watson; daughter: Innette (Harris) Kpokai; 19 grandchildren; siblings: James Hindt, Vern Miland, Claris Gott, Ethel Leary, Shirley Friskop, Ronald Hindt, Linda Biger, Pamela Ulmer, and Rick Hindt; and a special niece, Susan (George) Hartnett and daughter Brianna.

Services will be held 1 p.m., Monday March 18, 2019 at Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home, 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, where friends may call at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Sharon Hills Memorial Park, Dover. A reception at the Kenton Ruritan Club will follow after interment.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Tri-State Equine Adoption & Rescue, Inc., 869 Hartly Rd., Hartly, DE 19953; or Delaware Hospice Inc., 911 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901.

