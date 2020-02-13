Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin R. Wyatt. View Sign Service Information McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home - Harrington 50 Commerce Street Harrington , DE 19952 (302)-398-3228 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Harrington Fire Company 20 Clark Street Harrington , DE View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Asbury United Methodist Church 200 Weiner Avenue Harrington , DE View Map Service 11:00 AM Asbury United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

HARRINGTON - Melvin R. Wyatt passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Bayhealth Sussex Campus, Milford.Melvin was born in Harrington, the son of the late J. Stanley and Rella (Brown) Wyatt. He was a graduate of Harrington High School class of 1944. Melvin served in the Coast Guard, proudly serving in the Merchant Marines on the high seas of the South Pacific based in the Philippines during W.W. II. He began his career with Diamond State Telephone as an installer. He later started Miss Utility of Delmarva, a subsidiary of Bell Atlantic where he served as manager up until his retirement in 1985 after 37 years.Melvin joined the Harrington Fire Company on July 7, 1947 and has served the community continuously for 73 years. During his time with the fire company, Melvin held many offices and served on many committees as well as the Board of Directors. He served as President in 1962, as Ambulance Captain in 1963 and 1964, served as a fire line officer for many years and in 2005, he was bestowed with the honor of becoming Chief Emeritus. At the time of his death, he was the oldest living member of the fire company. Melvin also served as President of the Kent County Firefighters Association and was one of the first Kent County Fire Policemen.Melvin was also a member of the Harrington Rotary Club , where he served as President and Vice President; a member of the Burrsville Ruritan, where he served as President, Vice President, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and was Zone Governor for the Delmarva and New Jersey District. He was also a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, where he served as Vice Commander, a Life member of the Telephone Pioneers where he served as Past President and was also instrumental and in charge of a group of retirees in both Kent and Sussex Counties that built handicapped ramps for those in need. He was also a member of Temple Masonic Lodge #9 in Milford, a member of the Harrington Senior Center, the Harrington Historical Society and was a member and Past President of the Harrington High School Alumni Association.Melvin joined Asbury U.M. Church in Harrington in 1968 and was an active member, a trustee, a member of the Methodist Men and oversaw the venison dinner for many years. He also went to Camp Pecometh where he worked at the camp every spring.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Salemma Dayton.He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Charlotte A. Wyatt; one daughter, Judy Renfrow (Larry); two sons, Rob Wyatt (Brenda) and Chris Wyatt (Crystal); 4 grandchildren, Matt Renfrow (Alison), Ashley Pollock (John), Andrea Maloney (Ryan) and Mel Wyatt (Jessi) and 9 great grandchildren.A viewing will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the Harrington Fire Company, 20 Clark Street, Harrington. Another viewing will be held from 10 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 200 Weiner Avenue, Harrington where services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery, Harrington.In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Asbury United Methodist Church, 200 Weiner Avenue, Harrington, DE 19952; to the Harrington Fire Company, 20 Clark Street, Harrington, DE 19952 or to the Burrsville Ruritan c/o Wayne Spicher, 10913 Knife Box Road, Denton, MD 21629.Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 13, 2020

