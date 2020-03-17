Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mercedes M. Richardson. View Sign Service Information Lofland Funeral Home - Milford 102 Lakeview Avenue Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-5416 Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Mercedes M. Richardson passed away peacefully at Milford Place on Monday, March 9, 2020. Mercedes was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. the daughter of the late Juan Marrero and Mercedes (Rubbert) Marrero. She began her career as a Tube Tester for R.C.A. and then worked for Englehard Industries in New Jersey in the accounts payable department for many years before retiring. Mercedes joined the Order of the Eastern Star, Mount Zion Chapter # 116 in Metuchen, N.J. in 1963. She served as Worthy Matron from 1970 - 1971. She enjoyed crocheting lap robes and donating them to both Milford Memorial Hospital and to Delaware Hospice. She also enjoyed going to the movies, especially to see "Gone with the Wind", which was her ultimate favorite. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Richardson in 1972; two brothers, John Marrero and Edward Marrero; and two sisters, Norma Marrero and Ana Marrero.

She is survived by a daughter, Norma Ferber (Richard); two sons, James Richardson (Diana) and John Richardson (Alice); seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren and one great great grandson.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford where Order of the Eastern Star services will be conducted at 12 noon followed by a Celebration of Mercedes Life. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Vitas Hospice in memory of Mercedes Richardson at the following web address:





