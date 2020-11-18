1/1
Merle L. Embleton
1936 - 2020
Merle L. Embleton, 84
March 6, 1936 - November 13, 2020
Merle L. Embleton passed away on Friday morning, November 13, 2020 at the Country Rest Home in Greenwood, Delaware.
Merle was born at the family home in Greenwood on March 3, 1936 to John and Martha Embleton. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 53 years, Inez Ann Embleton; siblings, Paula Embleton, Jay Embleton; and infant sister, Bertha Embleton; and son-in-law, Lyle F. Hamilton.
He is survived by four children, Merle Eugene "Gene" (Sharon) Embleton of Harrington, Jay Rodney Embleton (Kathy) of Greenwood, Jerry Lynn Embleton (Wendy) of Milford, and Sydney Hamilton of Harrington; brother, Manford "Dickie" Embleton; and sisters, Dorothy "Dottie" Yoder and Thelma "Tootie" Clegg. He was a proud Pop-pop to 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was past owner or partner in many businesses, including Nanticoke Homes, The Marble Works, Yoder's Dutch Oven and Embleton's Gifts and Bake Shop. He loved traveling, his motorcycles and planes, and most of all, music. He was happiest when he was singing or listening to his favorite groups.
He served for many years on the board of Christian Fellowship Mission, an outreach to Haiti, and was a member and faithful supporter of the Greenwood Mennonite Church.
Graveside service will be Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Mennonite Cemetery, Greenwood, Delaware. Celebration of Life service will follow at 3 p.m. at Greenwood Mennonite School, Mennonite School Road, Greenwood, Delaware. Covid-19 protocol will be observed.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Greenwood Mennonite School
NOV
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Mennonite Cemetery, Greenwood
