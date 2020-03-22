Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merry Kathryn Jones. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Torbert Funeral Chapels - Lebanon Road 1145 Lebanon Road Dover , DE 19904 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Merry Kathryn Jones passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020 at her home in Dover.

Merry was born in Braddock, Pa. on May 31, 1946, and grew up in Murrysville, Pa. Merry graduated as salutatorian of her class at Franklin Regional Senior High School in 1964. Merry earned her undergraduate degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and graduate degree from University of Hawaii. She received both degrees in Speech - Language Pathology and Audiology. She spent her 38-year professional career as a Speech and Language Pathologist in the medical and education fields. She retired from Caesar Rodney School District in 2008.

Merry's secret to living was giving. For over 30 years, Merry's passion was advocating for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities through her volunteer work with Special Olympics Delaware and The Arc of Delaware. She was an active member of the Cancer Support Community Delaware and Delaware

Merry was preceded in death by her spouse of 37 years, Prearre Jones, and her parents, George Markovina and Vivian Joyce Merry Markovina.

She is survived by her three daughters, Lori Jones, Amy Jones, and Kimberly Jones; and brother, David Markovina.

Family will receive friends for visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the .





Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 22, 2020

