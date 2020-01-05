Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meta Mae Donovan. View Sign Service Information Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 (302)-422-8091 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Berry - Short Funeral Home 119-121 N.W. Front Street Milford , DE 19963 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MILFORD - Meta M. Donovan passed away in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 2, 2020.

Meta was born in Lincoln on Nov. 27, 1922 to the late John and Anna Wilson Coverdale. After her marriage, she and her family lived in Ellendale where they operated a neighborhood grocery business for almost 20 years. After her husband's death, Meta moved to Milford where she remained until her move to Georgia in 2010. There she was cared for by her youngest daughter and son-in-law during her later years. An unanticipated and added blessing for Meta was having her eldest daughter join the family in Atlanta during her last three months of life.

Meta retired from the L.D. Caulk Company in 1989. After formal retirement, she worked part-time as an office assistant at the Morris Early Childhood Center in Lincoln. She attended Lincoln United Methodist Church for many years and was a charter member of the Ellendale Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

Meta was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Donovan of Lincoln who died in 1968.

She is survived by two daughters, Jeanette Quillen of Milford and Linda Selvidge of Atlanta, Georgia; her son-in-law, Barry Selvidge; two grandchildren, Lauren and Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 N.W. Front Street, Milford on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service led by Pastor Larry Deering. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery on North Walnut Street, Milford.





MILFORD - Meta M. Donovan passed away in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 2, 2020.Meta was born in Lincoln on Nov. 27, 1922 to the late John and Anna Wilson Coverdale. After her marriage, she and her family lived in Ellendale where they operated a neighborhood grocery business for almost 20 years. After her husband's death, Meta moved to Milford where she remained until her move to Georgia in 2010. There she was cared for by her youngest daughter and son-in-law during her later years. An unanticipated and added blessing for Meta was having her eldest daughter join the family in Atlanta during her last three months of life.Meta retired from the L.D. Caulk Company in 1989. After formal retirement, she worked part-time as an office assistant at the Morris Early Childhood Center in Lincoln. She attended Lincoln United Methodist Church for many years and was a charter member of the Ellendale Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.Meta was preceded in death by her husband, William Edward Donovan of Lincoln who died in 1968.She is survived by two daughters, Jeanette Quillen of Milford and Linda Selvidge of Atlanta, Georgia; her son-in-law, Barry Selvidge; two grandchildren, Lauren and Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.Services will be held in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 N.W. Front Street, Milford on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service led by Pastor Larry Deering. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery on North Walnut Street, Milford. Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close