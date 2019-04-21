Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dec. 21, 1946 – April 16, 2019

SMYRNA - Michael Allen "Mike" Cannon passed away peacefully at Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover on April 16, 2019 following a brief illness.

Born on Dec. 21, 1946, he was the son of the late Helen Virginia (nee Taylor) Cannon and Arthur Edward Cannon. Mike graduated from Sudlersville High School in 1964. After a brief time of employment as a plumber, Mike was drafted into the United States Army. Mike served until Feb. 16, 1972 when he was honorably discharged. He spent much of his service in Germany. After returning home he became a Correctional Officer at the Vaughn Correctional Facility in Smyrna, retiring in 2007 after 30 years. Mike was extremely proud of his time at Vaughn earning several awards for his service including the Warden's Award in 1993 and 2003. He was also a member of the David Harrison American Legion Post 14 in Smyrna DE.

Mike enjoyed memorabilia of all kinds, watching old movies, going out for breakfast with his brother Dan and his friend Gene Wiest, NASCAR, & collecting Budweiser steins and cast iron tractor replicas. But his greatest enjoyment came from is family. He loved his nieces and nephews, including grands and great-grands, who he referred to as "the little ones". He was also very fond of the neighborhood children who often stopped by his apartment to say hi to Mr. Mike and get a Tootsie Roll Pop.

In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by a younger brother, Stewart Edward Cannon. He is survived by his sister, Nora Mae Cannon and his brother, Daniel Taylor Cannon (Sandra); four nieces and nephews, Tina Cannon (Steven), William Cannon (Amy), Brian Lucas and Tara Lucas (Bryan); eight grand nieces and nephews, Ally McDonald (Montana), Jeremy Aguillon, Amanda Aguillon, Nathan Aguillon, Zachary Lucas, Sydney Cannon, Wyatt Cannon and Henry Hatch; and two great-grand nieces, Aayla McDonald and Scarlette McDonald; and numerous cousins.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Bayhealth Medical Center in both ICU & PCU for their excellent care of Mike as well as the kindness shown to his family.

A Celebration of his Life will be held at noon on Saturday, April 27 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Ingleside, Md., where friends and family may visit one hour earlier.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in his memory to The Bayhealth Foundation at 640 South State Street, Dover, DE 19901 or to the .

Arrangements by the Fellows Family Funeral Home, Millington, Md.





Dec. 21, 1946 – April 16, 2019SMYRNA - Michael Allen "Mike" Cannon passed away peacefully at Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover on April 16, 2019 following a brief illness.Born on Dec. 21, 1946, he was the son of the late Helen Virginia (nee Taylor) Cannon and Arthur Edward Cannon. Mike graduated from Sudlersville High School in 1964. After a brief time of employment as a plumber, Mike was drafted into the United States Army. Mike served until Feb. 16, 1972 when he was honorably discharged. He spent much of his service in Germany. After returning home he became a Correctional Officer at the Vaughn Correctional Facility in Smyrna, retiring in 2007 after 30 years. Mike was extremely proud of his time at Vaughn earning several awards for his service including the Warden's Award in 1993 and 2003. He was also a member of the David Harrison American Legion Post 14 in Smyrna DE.Mike enjoyed memorabilia of all kinds, watching old movies, going out for breakfast with his brother Dan and his friend Gene Wiest, NASCAR, & collecting Budweiser steins and cast iron tractor replicas. But his greatest enjoyment came from is family. He loved his nieces and nephews, including grands and great-grands, who he referred to as "the little ones". He was also very fond of the neighborhood children who often stopped by his apartment to say hi to Mr. Mike and get a Tootsie Roll Pop.In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by a younger brother, Stewart Edward Cannon. He is survived by his sister, Nora Mae Cannon and his brother, Daniel Taylor Cannon (Sandra); four nieces and nephews, Tina Cannon (Steven), William Cannon (Amy), Brian Lucas and Tara Lucas (Bryan); eight grand nieces and nephews, Ally McDonald (Montana), Jeremy Aguillon, Amanda Aguillon, Nathan Aguillon, Zachary Lucas, Sydney Cannon, Wyatt Cannon and Henry Hatch; and two great-grand nieces, Aayla McDonald and Scarlette McDonald; and numerous cousins.The family wishes to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Bayhealth Medical Center in both ICU & PCU for their excellent care of Mike as well as the kindness shown to his family.A Celebration of his Life will be held at noon on Saturday, April 27 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Ingleside, Md., where friends and family may visit one hour earlier.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in his memory to The Bayhealth Foundation at 640 South State Street, Dover, DE 19901 or to the .Arrangements by the Fellows Family Funeral Home, Millington, Md. Funeral Home Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa

370 Cypress St

Millington , MD 21651

(410) 928-5311 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations