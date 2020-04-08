Michael (Mike) D. Ewing, peacefully passed away in Daytona Beach, Fla., on March 30, 2020, after a brief illness.
Mike was born on June 15, 1949 in Dover to the late Donald and Elaine Ewing. He graduated from Dover HS in 1967 and Jacksonville University in 1971. Most of his career Mike worked at Security First Federal Savings Loan Company in Daytona Beach. He also worked as an agent for Jim Scott State Farm before he retired.
Mike was so kind and loving, and will be forever missed.
Mike is survived by his son, Nick Ewing (Leigh) of Winter Park, Fla.; daughter, Sarah (Mike) Kreider of Wildwood, Fla.; his granddaughter, Kyleigh; sister, Julie (Chuck) Peck of Dover; brother, David Ewing (Peg) of Dover; and niece, Jennifer Downes of Reedsport, Ore. Mike had a special place in his heart for his very close companion, Jan Wagner; and also with his former wife, Linda Ewing.
Due to the current situation with COVID-19, Private services will be at a later date in Dover. Condolences may be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 8, 2020