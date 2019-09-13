Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael David Appenzeller. View Sign Service Information Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown , MD 21620 (410)-778-0055 Graveside service 2:00 PM Sudlersville Cemetery Sudlersville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary



He met the love of his life, Donna (Clough) Appenzeller, during their high school years. They married shortly after high school, recently celebrating their 43rd wedding anniversary. One of his favorite things in life was to travel and see the country. He was able to visit over 40 states with his family by his side. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, particularly taking trips to both Ontario and Quebec fishing for Northern Pike.

In 2002 he faced a difficult battle with cancer, eventually beating the disease with rigorous treatments. He was especially proud of the fact that after his battle with cancer, he was able to continue his travels and was able to hunt the rugged terrain of Northern Idaho and Central Montana for Elk.

He had a love for all things farming, especially antique farm equipment and tractors. He enjoyed attending antique tractor shows, car shows, and farming events both locally and in the Midwest.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Joshua Appenzeller (Jessica) and Jeremy Appenzeller (Kara); sister, Patricia Sherman (James); and three grandchildren, Garrett (8), Grayson (6), and Edie (3). He was preceded in death by his parents, Austin and Roberta Appenzeller.

He was a loyal husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, Sept 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Sudlersville Cemetery in Sudlersville, Md.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coarsevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at



