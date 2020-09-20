1/1
Michael E. Lawrence Sr.
1956 - 2020
Michael E.
Lawrence, Sr., 64
SMYRNA - Michael E. Lawrence, Sr. went home to be with the Lord on September 7, 2020.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, William and Olive Lawrence; two brothers, William A. and Harry S. Lawrence; and sister, Marguerita J. Barrett.
Michael is survived by his wife Nancy of 40 years; daughter, Penny (Brick); son, Michael E. Lawrence, Jr.; grandchildren, Jon, Olive, Hunter, and Brooke; two nephews, Patrick (Sandy) and James (Jennifer); and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a sister, Tooties Willey; as well as good friends, Bill and Florence Eckeard.
Michael's memorial service will be held Saturday September 26, 2020 at 218 Shorty Lane, Smyrna, DE 19977 at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. There will be a BBQ in honor of Michael. The family asks if you can bring a covered dish.
Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
10:00 - 08:00 PM
September 15, 2020
We will miss you deeply. May you reat in eternal peace. We love you and will think of you every day.
Patrick and Sandra Lawrence
Family
