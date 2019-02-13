Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Ernest DuPhily. View Sign

May 30, 1959 - February 11, 2019

CLAYTON - Michael went home on eagles wings while surrounded by his loving daughters after fighting a long illness.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Paul DuPhily Sr.; his step-father, Lee Sheridan; and his brother, Dwayne E. DuPhily.

Michael is survived by his mother, Marilyn "Rusty" Sheridan; his three daughters, Ashley DuPhily, Melissa DuPhily Sams and husband Brian Sams, and Michaela DuPhily; his brothers, Gerald P. DuPhily Jr. and wife Lindsay, Pastor Ken DuPhily and wife Pastor Lynn; his sister, April L. Jackson and husband Richard; grandchildren, Julia and Lydia Sams and Averie Deskins; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Michael was a long time member of Living Waters Christian church and was known by all for his great hugs and sharing of peppermint patties, he never knew a stranger. He enjoyed spending time with family, NASCAR, shooting pool and fixing things. Michael will be remembered for his great smile and loving personality. He will be missed by many.

Services will be held at 6 p.m., Feb. 14, 2019 in Pippin Funeral Home, 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming in Camden; where family and friends may view from 4 to 6 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brain Injury Association of Delaware, P.O. Box 1897, Dover, DE 19903 or the Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA. 90401. Tax I.D. # 95-4418411.

119 W. Camden Wyoming

Camden Wyoming , DE 19934

