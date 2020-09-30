Michael J. Malone, 79
LAUREL, Delaware - Michael J. Malone, of Laurel, Delaware passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Mr. Malone was a retired Firefighter for the District of Columbia and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He graduated from Lewisburg High School, in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, in the Class of 1959. He attended St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and was a member of Sussex Pines Golf Club. He was a huge golf fan and golfed locally and abroad. Michael was a very kind-hearted man and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Michael was devoted to his daughter, Meaghan Malone, and his stepdaughter, Tracie Anspach.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Timothy and Elizabeth (Cotter) Malone, Sr.; his siblings, Jerry Malone, Betty Delsite, Tom Malone and Pat Malone; and his daughter, Meaghan Malone.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Tracie Anspach; brother, Tim Malone; nephews, Ken Malone, Donald Delsite and Brian Malone; nieces, Shannon Malone Shrodes, Catherine Malone, Melissa Malone, Beth Malone and Teresa Jordan.
A memorial mass will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 202 Edward Street, Georgetown, Delaware. A visitation will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 609 E. Market St., Georgetown, Delaware. Those attending the service and visitation must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael Malone's name to Alzheimer/Dementia Research.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at: www.shortfuneralservicesandcremationcenter.com